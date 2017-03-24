Rangers Narrowly Fall To 3SC

The Flying Antelopes fluffed their chance to secure an away win but were punished by the hosts and the midfielder rather hailed their ‘spirited performance’

Christian Madu insists that Enugu Rangers can take positives from their performance in their 1-0 defeat to Shooting Stars on Wednesday.

Rangers were made to pay for an 89th-minute penalty miss by Godwin Aguda as Bode Daniel stole the show with a last-gasp winner at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

“It was a spirited performance on the part of the team. We tried all we could to at least get a point but football is a very funny game full of thrill and twists,” Madu told nenwsmen.

“The result was a bitter pill to swallow. That shouldn’t weigh us down too much as there are better days ahead of us.

“We got plenty of balls into the box in the second half and I thought we had the momentum. But then Shooting Stars hit us at a very crucial moment.

“I think we need to forget about the setback of today (Wednesday) and look to what the future has in stock for us.

The Flying Antelopes will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit Kastina United on Sunday.