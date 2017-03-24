NCC Appoints Helen Paul, Ali Nuhu Ambassadors

Nollywood actors and actresses are having it real good with the harvest of political appointments and endorsements. Recently, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) appointed versatile entertainer, Helen Paul as the new face of Telecom consumer.

Tatafo as she is fondly known, signed the contract on Wednesday, March 15 at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja. The statement reads. “Helen Paul, the renowned comedian and actress who also signed on along side Ali Nuhu as the NCC’s face of Telecom consumer, visited the commission’s head office in Abuja today (Wednesday) where she met the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof Umar-Garba Danbatta and other members of the management team”.

“By these engagement, both Ali and Helen will now feature in hand bills, flyers, Banners, posters, TV appearances, radio jingles as well as on memorabilia and other iconography materials designed by the commission for its series of activities scheduled to sensitise and celebrate the telecom consumers as the most central stakeholders of the telecommunication industry in Nigeria.”

The non-exclusive contract flagged off the year of Telecom campaign in Abuja which coincided with the global celebration of world consumer rights day.

Speaking on her appointment, Tatafo said, “I feel so honoured, it is a trust reposed on me by the management of NCC and I promise not to disappoint them. I give thanks to God and my fans for their unflinching support”.

Helen Paul is a comedian known more as Talafo for her child like comedy, she is also an actress. On his own part, Ali Nuhu is one of the Kannywood actors who have been able to cross over to core Nollywood sector of the Nigerian movie industry.