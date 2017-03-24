“It’s Too Early To Talk About Our Position”

The Desert Warriors occupy third spot in the NPFL standings, but the defender claims it’s too early to talk about challenging for league honours

El Kanemi Warriors’ Lucky Erimuya insists that they are not getting carried away by their impressive start to the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Maiduguri side have been impressive with their performance so far as they sit third in the log, three points adrift leaders, MFM FC.

“We know what we can do but we won’t get carried away. It’s still very early but we know how much potential we have in the team,” Erimuya told newsmen.

“The team just enjoy playing and it shows on the pitch. We fight for each other and we are always there for one another. That’s why we’ve been performing so well in the ongoing season.

“We want to make our performance speak for us and other things will fall into place. The boys are aware of what they are expected to do at the right time.”

El Kanemi Warriors return to topflight action on Sunday when they entertain Lobi Stars.