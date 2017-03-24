Discipline, Determination’ ll Keep Us At The Top – Onuwa

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC midfield maestro, Onuwa Chukwuka, says discipline and determination are the only thing that will keep his team at the top of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after their 2-1 victory over Rivers United FC on Wednesday.

The Olukoya Boys recorded their 7th home win of the season to go top of the log with an impressive display against Rivers United in a Matchday 8 rescheduled game played at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium courtesy of a brace from NPFL top scorer, Stephen Odey and a consolation goal from Christian Weli.

Onuwa who was absolutely magnificent in the pulsating encounter said his team needs to remain focused, determined and be more discipline in their approach on and off the pitch to remain on top the league standings.

He began: “I’m very happy with the victory. It was not an easy game for us but we thank God and our Daddy in the Lord, Dr. D. K. Olukoya for his support towards the team.

“What we need to do now is to remain focused because to be at the top of the table brings more challenges but I believe with discipline and determination we will remain there for long.

“One of the things that will help us to remain on top till the end of the season is to continue to keep playing the way we started, we don’t need to change the style of our game regardless of anything and also we need to prepare our minds for tougher challenges, “ said the creative midfielder .

The victory over Port Harcourt-based team has taken the Olukoya Boys to the league summit with two points clear ahead of Plateau United who are second on the log with 25 points.