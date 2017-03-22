The management of Rivers United FC has tendered an unreserved apology to the Government and people of Rivers State over the team’s ouster from this year’s CAF Champions League.
The management accepted that it had fallen short of expectation following the huge amount of resources invested in the team by its sponsor, the Rivers State Government.
The Management of RUFC has subsequently promised to learn from the failure and channel all efforts towards success in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Federation Cup and the Caf Confederations Cup.
Rivers United Apologises To RSG Over CCL Failure
