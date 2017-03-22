Int’l Friendly: Senegal’s Striker Vows To Beat S’Eagles

Senegal’s striker, Sadio Mane has claimed that his side Teranga Lions will get the better of Nigeria Super Eagles when they meet for an international friendly tomorrow.

The Super Eagles and the Teranga Lions will cross swords at the Hive Stadium in London tomorrow.

Nigeria has not lost a match against Senegal since 2002, but Mane believes his national side will get the better of Gernot Rohr’s side.

“Senegal is the best, Nigeria not best anymore. Senegal will beat you guys in London,” Mane told Tidesports source

Nigeria will also face Burkina Faso in another friendly in London on March 27.

Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr’s men have commenced preparation for their friendly games after they had their first work yesterday’s afternoon

The Super Eagles had their first training ahead of upcoming international friendly games billed for the Hive Stadium.

The Super Eagles did not participate in the 2017 African Cup of Nations, and is using the games with Senegal and Burkina Faso to test their preparedness for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon and the 2019 Afcon qualifier against South Africa.

Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi and Carl Ikeme took part in the training focused on ball work.

Others include Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Moses Simon, Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success, Tyrone Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.

Gernot Rohr’s men will have their second warm-up today to fine-tune strategies for the game against the Teranga Lions.

Both team last met at the 2006 Cup of Nations staged in Egypt with Nigeria winning 2-1 courtesy of Obafemi Martins’ second half brace at the Port Said Stadium.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles stars say they are in the mood to soar over Senegal, who they confront in tomorrow’s high-profile international friendly match in London.

A day before their clash against the Teranga Lions at London’s Hive Stadium training ground, the Eagles players expressed confidence in their ability to stop the Senegalese parading Liverpool hitman, Saido Mane, who boasted that they would maim Eagles Writing in their respective social media accounts, the Nigerian players, who posted pictures of their first day in training, said they were in London for serious business.

Lazio midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi posted a picture of the team at the training ground, with an accompanying tweet:

“London we are here for action”. Defender Kenneth Omeruo wrote on Instagram:”training for the national team”.

Adding his line to the message scroll, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi, said “on International duty for Super Eagles and we will win”. For defender, William Troost-Ekong, his message reads:

“First training with the boys” Watford striker, Isaac Success would not be left out of the trend, tweeting:”training for national duty”.

Old war horse and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa exuded confidence that the eagles will defeat Senegal, if his Instagram posting is to be believed: “Up Eagles”. His Foxes teammate, Wilfred Ndidi added: “First training we had to smile because we are on national duty for Super Eagles”

Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho is happy to reunite with his Super Eagles colleagues, as they prepare for tomorrow’s international friendly against Senegal. About 19 players were in the Super Eagles’ camp yesterday.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), home-based Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Oghenekaro Etebo (Portugal) and Musa Muhammed (Bosnia Herzegovina) are expected today, while South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will arrive on tomorrow as a public holiday in South Africa meant he could not collect his visa earlier. Kingsley Madu (Belgium) and Uche Agbo (Spain) are also delayed by visa.