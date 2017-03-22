Ex-Militant’s Killing: Accused Denies Confessional Statement

One of the accused persons standing trial on the alleged murder of ex-militant, Soboma George, Mr. Youbra Ogbe has denied making any confessional statement before the police.

The accused made this denial during a pre-trial-within trial session at the resumption of the matter, last Thursday in Port Harcourt as ordered by the court.

The accused person is standing trial along other two persons, Emmanuel Gladstone (a.k.a Tony) and Perie Faerie before Justice George Omereji of Port Harcourt High Court, on the allegation of conspiracy and murder.

The accused while responding to questions during the pre-trial within trial session, said the alleged statement tendered by the prosecution as his confessional statement were false adding that the statement was forcefully obtained from him by the police.

He said when he was arrested in Akure, Ondo State, the police blind folded him from Ondo to Rivers State, adding that he was brutalized and tortured during the process of the investigation.

According to him, the alleged statement was not voluntarily given by him stressing that there was never a time he accepted being responsible for the death of the ex-militant as claimed by the police evidence.

He urged the court to disregard the purported confessional statement since he was not given fair hearing by the police rather the statement was doctored and read to him.

The court had during its rulings ordered that a pre-trial within trial be conducted on the accused persons to ascertain the truthfulness of the alleged confessional statements following an objection raised by the defense counsel, Mr. Ibiloye Nasiru (Esq) on the purported confessional statement sought to be tendered as exhibit in the matter by the prosecution counsel led by Mr. Ipalibo Karibi Botoye (Esq).

Ruling on the matter, the trial Judge, Justice George Omereji ruled that he would deliver judgment on the pre-trial within trial session on 24th and 25th April, 2017 and directed all the parties to file and serve their written addresses before the next adjourned date. The case was adjourned to 24th and 25th of April for ruling.