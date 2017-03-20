WKU To Hold Seminar For Athletes, Coaches

The World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU) in conjunction with Nigeria Kickboxing Association (NKA) said arrangement has been concluded to hold seminar for coaches and athletes this weekend at the Basketball premises, Niger/Bende Street Old Port Harcourt township.

This will be the second seminar to be organized by the union this year to keep their athletes, coaches, referees and judges informed and abreast with the new techniques and rules of the sport.

Secretary of the union in Nigeria, Akpan Sunday, disclosed this in an interview with Tidesports at the weekend in Port Harcourt, saying that the union is poised to keep their athletes busy by constantly organising championship and seminars in the country.

According to him, the seminar would further be used for licensing judges and referees who part took in the previous seminar.

“The Seminar is basically for athletes and coaches to enable them know the current rules of the sports, because most of our coaches and athletes are yet to know the new rules of the sports. Besides, we will also use the opportunity to licence the judges and referees who part took in the previous seminar, mostly those that passed the test given to them”, Sunday said.

The secretary further said the workshop is also to prepare the athletes and coaches for the forthcoming competition that would come up May this year.

“The union will host National Kickboxing Competition in Port Harcourt, May this year, the championship would be used to select athletes that will represent the country at the World Kickboxing and Karate Championship that would hold August this year in Ireland”, Sunday stated.