Wike Tasks New CP On Professionalism

The thanksgiving service in honour of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Maxwell Amadi took the lead among activities in Government House last week.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced plans by government to construct internal roads at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area. He lauded the people of Isiokpo for supporting his administration, pointing out that he will change the negative perception created by a former governor, who hails from the area.

Last Monday, an administrative panel of inquiry to review classification of traditional chieftaincy stools was inaugurated by Chief Wike. The governor said the panel was in line with powers conferred on him by the 1999 constitution.

The panel is to review the classification of traditional chieftaincy stools, way and manner they were made and make recommendations for a new one. The panel has full powers and authority to hold public hearings.

On the same last Monday, the governor received the report of Commission of Inquiry that investigated the killings and other acts of violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections. Chief Wike emphasised that he was aware that the current Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris would not act on the report.

When the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) visited last Tuesday, the governor regretted that the Police leadership in the country was truncating the nation’s democracy.

According to Chief Wike, “Nigeria cannot conduct free and fair elections, if police do not change their attitude. With the present Inspector General of Police, we cannot have free and fair elections”.

Shortly after receiving the NYSC Coordinator, the governor embarked on project monitoring. He visited the ongoing Phase II of the Nkpogu Bridge, the Pleasure Park and later, the Ecumenical Centre.

In an interview he granted newsmen during the project tour he said, “By the time I conclude my sojourn in office, I would have left a legacy of quality projects across the state”.

Commenting on the state of the Ecumenical Centre, he urged the Christian Association of Nigeria to map out a plan to raise funds for the maintenance of the facility after its completion.

Last Wednesday, the governor inspected ongoing remodelling of sports facilities of the Diete Spiff Civic Centre. Chief Wike said the project was motivated out of the desire to use sports to develop and engage the youths. He said, “Sports is a major component of the GDP of many countries. Here in Rivers State, we are developing sports facilities to ensure that many youths embrace sports”.

While the governor was busy here in the state, his wife Justice Suzette Nyesom-Wike was in New York, United States to attend the United Nations 61st Session of the Commission on the Status of Women. She used the forum to canvass for proactive measures to empower women. Justice Wike also advocated for gender equality and elimination of all practices that make women second class citizens.

Last Friday witnessed the destruction of arms and ammunition recovered during the 60-day amnesty and disarmament granted to cultists and militants in the state by the Wike-led administration. The governor flagged-off the exercise held at Army Shooting Range, Iguwruta, announcing a fresh amnesty scheme for the Ogoni area currently being ravaged by violent groups. He restated the resolve of government to restore peace in Ogoni land.

On the same last Friday, the governor hosted the new State Police Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Zaki, and urged him to be apolitical and professional. He later swore-in new Caretaker Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Anselin Oguguo. The governor charged the new CTC Chairman to bridge divisions in the area and carry all parties along in governance.

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan was in Government House last Saturday. He held a closed door meeting with Governor Wike. Later on, Chief Wike visited project sites at Pleasure Park and Ecumenical Centre.