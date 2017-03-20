Niger Delta Deserves Justice – FG

The Federal Government has declared that the people of Niger Delta deserve justice and fair play in view of many years of neglect by past administrations.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo made the declaration Friday while speaking at meeting with relevant government ministries, departments and agencies involved in restoring peace in the oil-rich region.

A statement by VP’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this stand of the government .

According to the statement, the meeting which was called to assess ongoing engagements with the aggrieved people of the region was held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement quoted the Vice President as saying, “The president believes the people of the Niger Delta deserve justice, and for me also it is a very important point. The state of the region and the suffering of the people do not reflect the fact that it is the resource base of the country.

“In spite of the past leadership failures, the Niger Delta people deserve a fair deal”.

According to the Vice President,the meeting was meant to ensure that the government is faithful to the promises and the spirit of the presidential engagements with the people of the region.

The Tide gathered that, the Vice President also received a delegation of western diplomats from countries involved in the oil industry in Nigeria.

The delegation which was led by the Dutch Envoy in Nigeria, Ambassador John Groffen, included High Commissioners or their deputies from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, United States and the European Union.

Osinbajo explained to the diplomats that the idea of the engagements with the oil-producing communities emanated from President Muhammadu Buhari after he met with leaders from the region last November.

Goffen commended the Federal Government for the approach and promised that countries represented would like to remain involved in the dialogue.