Women Advocate All-Embracing, Favourable Policies

The International Day for women has been marked in Rivers State with a call on policy makers at all levels to promulgate all-embracing and favourable policies that will help in putting an end to all forms of prejudices and marginalization against the womenfolk.

The call was made by some women who spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of the International Women Day celebration in the state.

The country President of Federation of International Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs. Inime Aguma, said that the celebration of the day creates an opportunity for the discussion and advocacy on the barriers that confront women, and to attract attention of policy makers and relevant authorities to the plight of women.

She said that the hostilities women suffer, do not give them a level playing field to showcase their potentials, pointing out that women in the informal sector of the economy have contributed much for the sustenance and development of the society.

“Sadly, these women are still burdened to work in unfriendly environments with primitive and crude tools and implements which hinder their potentials and productivity, even as their farm produce can hardly be preserved to enable them maximize profit.

Mrs. Aguma said that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Women in the Changing World of the Workplace” with the campaign theme, “Be Bold for Change” is very apt, but advocated for all governments, especially in third world countries, to advance favourable policies that will eradicate prejudices and marginalization against women if the world is to attain gender parity in 2030.

In her remarks, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Florence Fiberesima, opined that the celebration of the day affords women the opportunity to talk about the hostilities and other harmful practices that society meted out to them.

Mrs. Fiberesima encouraged women to always make themselves available to render services that are valuable and needed by the society, saying that women need to always prioritize their family needs and demands of their careers and offices they hold to succeed.