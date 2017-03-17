PH Hosts ‘Bantaba’ Tourism Show

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital has been agog as ‘Bantaba’ tourism show for Eastern Zone holds.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the National Association Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr Steve Isokariari dropped the hint in a chat with our correspondent in his office in Port Harcourt.

Isokariari said the show exhibits the rich tourism potentials of the people of Rivers State, the Eastern Zone and some foreign nationals.

According to him, Port Harcourt was chosen by the promoter to create awareness in the Eastern zone, adding that Lagos State had been hosting the show for the past 12-years and thanked all for nominating Port Harcourt to host this year’s event.

He further disclosed that there is business boom at De Edge Hotel in GRA, venue of the show as all travel and tour operators in the East, South-South and other foreign countries are exhibiting their businesses either on or off-line, while foreigners from European countries, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda among others are also participating in the show.

Invest in the tourism industry because it is a money making venture that if well utilized would generate a lot of income to the state like Dubai, South Africa and others that are reaping the benefits of tourism.

Isokaariari opined that government should invest in tourism sites and not in hotels alone, stressing that what attracts tourists is the sites and not the hotel and that such sites will sell Rivers State to the world.

The ‘Bantaba, travel show ends today.

Meanwhile, speaking with Journalists on arrival in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Finance, Sovereign State of Accompong, Jamaica, Timothy Mepherson Jr), the chief executive, Zimbabawe tourism Authority- Karikoga Kaseke and the organizer of the Port Harcourt Bantaba, Port Harcourt which has tourism potentials will benefit from the programme as Zimbabawe and other countries exhibit their wonders.

