Monarch Pledges Support For Youth Empowerment

One of the claimants to the stool of Eze Oha Evo, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Chiwoke Bobby Ogbonda says he would support Miss Rivers State, Chiwoke Ogbonda, to empower youths across the 23 LGAs in the state.

The Monarch stated this at Rumuepirikom during the graduation of 250 beneficiaries of a one-week free skills acquisition programme for Obio/Akpor LGA.

The programme is one of the pet projects being executed by Miss Rivers.

He said the initiative would help eradicate poverty in the society.

“I have come to the realization that government alone cannot overcome the challenge of unemployment, therefore entrepreneurs must join hands with government.

“In our own little way, we will make effort to eradicate poverty because poverty is a disaster in any human society”, he said.

Eze Ogbonda expressed the belief that the free skills acquisition programme is capable of tackling poverty, even as he advised the beneficiaries to improve on the skills acquired.

Earlier, Miss Rivers State, Chiwoke Ogbonda, had urged the participants to focus on the development of more skills that they have learnt to better their lives and those of others.

“No knowledge is a waste, so this little opportunity they had should be used to expand their frontiers, despite that what they have learnt maybe small”, she said.

She further urged them to also empower others and not keep the knowledge gained to themselves only.

Miss Rivers State also disclosed that the programme would be taken to all the 23 LGAs of the state.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed happiness and promised to utilize the knowledge gained.