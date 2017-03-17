Hoopers Prepare For New Season, Sign Quality Players

Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt has intensified their preparations for the upcoming 2016/2017 Nigeria Basketball League season by adding quality players in their team.

The former champions who made a quick return to top flight league last season after missing out of the 2014/2015 season will head into the new season after finishing third on their return to the top flight last term.

Hoopers retained 10 players out of the 14 that featured for them last season and added 5 new players to the fold, with Lagos Warriors guard, Anyebe Ujoh prominent among them.

Ujoh makes a return to the team he won the league double with in the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 seasons. He however left for Kano Pillars the following year winning two straight titles in 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 seasons. Ujoh then moved to Abuja to win his 5th league title with Mark Mentors in the 2014/2015 season.

Meanwhile, training preparations have commenced for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Basketball League season. There will be one or two more additions before the commencement of the 2016/2017 season.