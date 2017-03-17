Don Tasks FG On Igbo Technology Spirit

A renowned scholar and United Nation’s Ambassador, Dr. Okey Anukwem, has called on the Federal Government to imbibe the spirit of technological development associated with the Igbos for the quick advancement of the country.

The don, made the assertion in Owerri while delivering a keynote address to mark the inauguration of the Ohanaeze Youth Council Executive, Imo State Chapter.

The paper captioned: Reawakening of the Igbo Spirit In The Contemporary Nigeria, attracted Youths from different walks of life dressed in their various Igbo attires.

The lecturer, who drew his analysis from the 1914 amalgamation, Nigerian Independence and the Nigerian Civil War blamed the successive Nigerian leaders who found it necessary to abandon the technological invention of the Igbo Scientists after the Civil War and such singular act according to him, has not hastened the growth of the country technologically.

He called on Ohanaeze Youths to strive towards re-energizing the Igbo spirit once again which will always anchore on discipline, Unity, agitation for fairness, equality and resourcefulness.

The vibrant and fearless Ihitte-Uboma born scholar challenged the Igbos not to shy away from the forthcoming census exercise in order to have a fair share in the resource distribution of the country, noting that, their participation should always be felt in every scheme of things.

The lecturer, who blamed most of the crises occurring in the South-Eastern States to the proliferation of autonomous communities with the installation of questionable characters as traditional rulers, appealed to the Governors of the Zone to stop such unnecessary politicization of the traditional stool in order to prevent disunity engulfing them.

In a similar development, a UN Ambassador and a leadership mentor, Barr. Ikenna Emmanuel corroborated the lecturer’s position, adding that the youths should zero their mind towards occupying any political position in the 2019 general elections as against the snatching of ballot boxes associated with the Youths