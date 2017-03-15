Two Arraigned For Murder Of Police Officer

The Niger State Police Command says it has charged two suspects at a Minna Magistrates’ Court with the killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Aaron Sunday, serving with Kpakungu Division Minna, by suspected hoodlums.

Mr Zubairu Muazu, Commissioner of Police, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that 14 others were also charged with causing civil disturbances during the incident that lead to death of the police officer.

He explained that the command would ensure diligent prosecution of all those allegedly involved in the deadly act.

He said that already, the command had evolved aggressive intelligence gathering to strengthen security in the state .

“ We have deployed armed police operatives in and outside the metropolis for the arrest and prosecution of men of underworld .”

He explained that the command had identified some criminal hideout across the state.

“ We have set in motion security modalities that will end all forms of criminal conduct through our various security strategies,” he said.

He solicited the support of residents to volunteer information that would assist the command to provide peaceful atmosphere in the state.