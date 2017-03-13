Wike Vows To Defend Rivers Interest

There was no lull in Government House activities last week, even as the governor was outside the state for a few days. Penultimate week, the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was at Etche to thank the people for their support in giving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the National and State Assembly supplementary elections.

The governor, before the visit to Etche had visited Emohua Local Government Area and was hosted by a PDP stalwart and socialite, Emmanuel Nda. He had equally attended the burial of Late Mrs Catherine Onuchukwu, mother of Prof. Onuchukwu at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua.

In a statement on Tuesday, Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo tasked corporate organisations, and non-governmental organisations across the world to reflect on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day. She regretted that since the celebration began well over a century ago, women were yet to have equal opportunity with their male counterpart in business or politics. Reasoning that violence against women has grown work than men over the years, the deputy governor stressed the need for gender parity.

On the same Tuesday, the governor through his media aide, congratulated the new Tor Tiv, His Majesty Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse on his successful coronation as Tor Tiv V.

Chief Wike stated that he was confident that the new Tiv traditional ruler will bring his wealth of experience as a successful administrator and academic to bear on the development efforts of the Tiv nation.

As part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Governor Wike reiterated that his administration will be woman-friendly. He assured that women will always feature prominently in the creation of a NEW Rivers State.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the contributions of women to the growth of the state. He also felicitated with women across the globe for their roles in the promotion of peace, development and societal stability.

The deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in a meeting with Executive Committee on Public Enlightenment of Rivers State Contributing Health Protection Programme and the Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria (RTA) on Wednesday, said the newly mooted State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) would provide the people of the state and residents with access to affordable and efficient health care services.

Returning on Thursday morning to the state, Chief Wike commenced official duties as he visited sites of ongoing projects at the pleasure park and the Ecumenical Centre all in Port Harcourt.

The governor on Friday played host to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the newly established 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Government House.

The GOC of 6 Division, Maj-Gen Innobong Udoh said his visit was to intimate the governor of the establishment and operations of the new division, which covers Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Maj-Gen. Udoh said the division is yet to be fully established as accommodation and other logistics challenges have not been fully tackled. However, he assured the governor that its operations will be professional and protective of Rivers State.

The governor later on Friday received Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide led by its president, Prof. Simeon Achinewhue, Chief Wike said Nigeria belongs to everybody and therefore nothing will make him to stop defending Rivers State and its interest.