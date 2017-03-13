RSUST Assessement Team Okays Progress

The Needs Assessment Team for projects in the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Port Harcourt has given a thumbs-up to on-going projects in the institution.

Expressing satisfaction over progress made in the projects recently, Chairman of the Committee, Professor Kimse Okoko, said the projects were executed in accordance with global best practices.

Prof. Okoko and members of his team, who were on inspection tour last week, explained that among other things, the team also assessed “the standard of materials and workforce,” employed to execute the projects.

The chairman of the committee used the opportunity to extol the vice chancellor over his dogged determination to place the university on a higher pedestal in terms of development.

He also urged the contractors to employ more workforce to enhance the completion of the projects in due time.

In his response, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia, expressed happiness, and thanked members of the Committee for their efforts in ensuring that the best is provided for the institution.

He assured them of his readiness to ensure that the contractors adhered to the findings and recommendations of the committee by instituting necessary improvements.