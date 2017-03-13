Ministry Evolves Blueprint To Block Revenue Leakages

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said in Lagos that the ministry was evolving a blueprint to block all revenue leakages in the sector.

Fayemi told newsmen at the sidelines of a media economic discourse that the blockage would help to scale up the sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister said the sector had potential to generate more revenue than what it was generation at the moment.

The Tide source reports that the theme of the discourse was: “The Hard Facts to Rescue the Nigerian Economy’’.

He said the ministry had embarked on training of artisans and small scale miners, to enable it to achieve economies of scale and gain more access to funding.

The minister said: “in exploration, you cannot do anything if you don’t search; geological searching is in the act of mining.

“We are also recruiting people for exploration and doing a lot to get Ajaokuta on the ground.’’

He also said that the released 2017-2020 Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (ERGP) by the Federal Government came after due consultations with economy stakeholders.

Fayemi canvassed citizens’ support for the full implementation and realisation of the ERGP.

He said that the President Buhari led government was determined to recover from the recession for sustenance, rather than consumption.

Fayemi explained that the country never suffered from lack of plans but lack of implementation by past regimes.

“However, this time, the government had vowed to embark on speedy implementation of the ERGP.

“The ERGP emphasizes investment in infrastructure, especially in power, roads, rail, ports and the broadband networks.

“ It builds on ongoing projects and identifies new ones to be implemented by 2020, to improve the national infrastructure backbone.