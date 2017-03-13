Group Wants Probe Of NDDC

A group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) says only a thorough probe of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would reposition the commission for better impact.

Co-ordinator of the group, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said so much fraud and corruption have taken place such that the agency or commission needs to be cleansed.

According to him, NDDC, as an interventionist agency, has not brought development to the region because those managing the commission had turned it do their personal property.

“If you consider the thousands of abandoned projects, the number of non-existent contracts being paid for and the inability of the Federal Government to effectively probe the commission, you see that not much thing could come out of the place,” he said.

Reacting to the claim by the present leadership that not much had been achieved by the commission inspite of the huge sum so far given for development, Ogba said nothing less than a thorough probe could reposition things.

“Let the probe commence immediately and the probe should touch every leadership or administration and all those who stole should be made to face the law,” he said.

The group leader, who expressed disappointment over the inability of the Federal Government to successfully probe the commission, said it was because some top politicians at the Federal level were also benefitting from the corruption in the commission.

He charged the present administration to cleanse the commission and set standard for the new management instead of watching few persons cart away billions meant for the development of the region.

Ogba who lauded the new administration in NDDC, expressed confidence in the ability of the administration to bring a positive change.

Chris Oluoh