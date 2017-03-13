Banigo Decries ‘Doctors’ Loss Of Compassion

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has decried the loss of the virtue of compassion among some medical practitioners in the country while carrying out their duties.

Banigo made the remark while speaking as a Medical Elder at the 39th induction ceremony of newly qualified Medical Doctors and Dental Surgeons of the College of Health Sciences, University of Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor said the attitude of some medical practitioners has tended to turn public confidence against them regretting that the development has contributed immensely to the fallen standard of health care delivery services in Nigeria.

”As a qualified Medical Doctor of 41 years standing, I observed an important missing link in the practice of medicine in Nigeria. Events in recent past, have shown that our conduct as Doctors has tended to turn public confidence against us” and stressed the need for medical practitioners to turn a new leaf.

Dr. Banigo called on the newly qualified Medical Doctors and Dental Surgeons to always invoke the virtue of compassion in their practice of medicine and pursue excellence and integrity at all times.

According to the Deputy Governor, “I will like to see you in our medical facilities practicing medicine and attending to patients and not issuing cards to heads of medical facilities, as I am made to believe. This is an aberration that should not be encouraged among doctors,” she stated.

She disclosed that the State Government would soon take statistics of doctors in the Ministry of Health and Boards to ensure their equitable distribution to all the Health facilities in the State and commended the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt for turning out this number of Medical Doctors and Dental Surgeons despite the challenges facing the institution.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Anthony Ibe, commended the graduands for their commitment and dedication to their studies while in the University, noting that their outstanding performance would continue to stand them out in the society.

He charged the 52 medical doctors and 14 dental surgeons that were inducted into the medical profession to improve on the standard already attained and remain worthy ambassadors of the College of Health Sciences of the University.

In her speech, the Provost, College of Health Sciences, Prof. Christie N. Mato who commended the Vice Chancellor for completing the College’s building expressed the hope that it will be commissioned within the tenure of his administration and appealed to government agencies, corporate bodies and privileged individuals to support the College and the University to build a stronger institution that will stand the test of time.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Aaron Ojule said there is the urgent need for public spirited individuals to support government in the funding of public health facilities and also urged the new doctors and Surgeons to be committed to the service of humanity.

Speaking while inducting the new doctors and surgeons, the Acting Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi charged them to value life, live above board and adhere strictly to their oath of Allegiance in order not to constitute public nuisance.

In her valedictory speech, the overall best graduating student, Dr. Nkiruka Vivian Ogwuegbu said the induction ceremony marked the beginning of another chapter in their lives and urged her colleagues to be courageous for the tasks ahead, promising that they would remain good ambassadors of the university.

Highlights of the induction ceremony were presentation of best graduating students in various subjects, presentation of integrity prize and Rivers State Deputy Governor’s prize for the best graduating female student which also went to Dr. Nkiruka Vivian Ogwuegbu.