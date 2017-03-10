Wike Woos Investors To Rivers …Assures Land, Tax Relief

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has wooed foreign and local investors to take advantage of the repaid developmental strides of his administration, to invest in all sectors of the state economy, in order to create jobs.

Governor Wike assured that first-time investors in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, housing and property development as well as agriculture and ICT skills development would receive attractive tax incentives and easy access to land in the state.

Addressing a group of foreign media correspondent in Lagos on Wednesday, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George who spoke of the government tax plan, also dismissed security concerns about the state, saying that Rivers State is among the safest destinations for investment in the country.

“The narrative that Rivers State is unsafe is an urgly slander against the state by a disgruntled political opposition”, the commissioner said, adding that as the oil and gas hub in the country, Rivers State has offered the highest return on investment in Nigeria since 1958.

Dr Tam-George said that activities marking the golden Jubilee celebrations in Rivers State in May would showcase the different opportunities for investment in the state.

Present at the media briefing were correspondent from BBC, AFP, Ducteh Welle, VOA, Xinhua, CCTV, the publishers of the Trent and others.