3 Nollywood Veterans Who Made Historic ComeBacks

There are actors who take a break from acting and when they decide to make a comeback, nobody notices. Most times, it is because these actors chose a normal production for their comeback. Other times, it is because there was nothing special about the craft they returned in. Today, there are three veterans who staged the perfect comeback despite how long their renaissances lasted.

Genevieve Nnaji

Before 2015, Nnaji made her last box office outing in the movies “Doctor Bello” and “Half a Yellow sun”. After at least two years of absence, the actress made a ground comeback. Nnaji decided to make her debut as an actress with the movie “Road to yesterday” which also stars her as the lead actress.

It was good news that the actress who ruled in the 90s and early 2000 would be returning after two years, it was even a better one that she was adding an achievement that requires strength and skill, producer.

The movie which tells the story of an estranged married couple hoping to mend their strained marriage whilst on a road trip to a relative’s funeral stars the actress alongside Oris Erhuerho, Majid Michel, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and veteran Ebele Okaro.

It is also one thing to make a return after two years with a good movie, and a production debut, but it is also a huge one when the movie wins big at one of the biggest movies awards in Africa.

The Ishaya Bako directed movie was nominated in the Best Overall Movie, Best Writer, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Picture Editor, Best Movie West Africa and Best Sound Editor categories.

On March 5, 2016, the movie won the best movie West Africa.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

Everyone is talking about the recently released “Alter Ego” trailer, and it has nothing to do with Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s absence from the box office for over two years. It has everything to do with her character in the Moses Inwang thriller. The actress plays a character with Alter Ego, and just as if the character doesn’t sound complicated enough, the actress returns with raunchy scenes.

The sex scenes in “Alter Ego” are bold. There are no normal boring Nollywood sex scenes. Jalade Ekeinde owns the character, and it is easy to understand why she described the project as special “Alter Ego” is a movie most Nigerians would want to see when it hits cinemas in Nigeria, and it is because of the talented actress called Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. When she joined the project, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she is doing something she has never done before.

Richard Mofe Damijo

2016 has been the RMD year and it has nothing to do with his social media presence. The actor who took a break from acting for eight years, returned and suddenly it seems he is in every box office movie.

In January 2009, Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo became the commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, taking a break from acting.

In 2016, the actor made a huge return to the screen, featuring in acclaimed productions like “Hush” – a TV series which is working towards Nigerian Television. While fans were still taking in RMD as Bem, “Oloibiri” premiered in Cinemas. The best part of the movie isn’t that he lost 20kg for his role in the 2016 movie as Boma AKA Gunpowder, the leader of a militant group, the best part is the finesse with which he brought the character to life.

Since his return, the actor has featured in movies including “The Grudge”, “The Wedding Party”, Okafor’s Law”, “Dinner”, and “Three Wise Men”.