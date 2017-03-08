High Cost Of Firewood Impacting On Etche Forests

The high cost of kerosene and cooking gas in the country and resultant increase in demand for firewood is impacting negatively on forests in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Our correspondent who monitored the development reports that with the cost of fire wood being pushed up, youths and women in the area have began to cut trees indiscriminately to make money.

A market woman who deals on firewood told The Tide in Aketa Market at Igbodo town that before now a bunch of firewood normally cost N300 but that today such bunch goes for N600 and above.

The dealer who gave her name as Chidinma said youths and women today have become attracted to the business in order to make money.

According to her, “The young men even fell live trees, allow them to dry to make firewood which they sell and make money.

“Before, Etche people don’t fell the live trees just to make firewood but today the search for it has become an indiscriminate one”, she said.

A youth, Mark Nwodim, told The Tide at Afara Market that firewood is a lot of money.

“I make about N10,000 in each market day by selling firewood.

“People from Port Harcourt and other parts of the state troop down each market day to buy the commodity. So we have taken advantage of the situation to make money.

“On the felling of live trees, it is unlawful for any person to cut live wood to dry and make firewood. But I learnt in some parts of Etche, people are doing it, but not in Afara here.

“If you are caught doing that, the community will fine you”, he said.

Chris Oluoh