“Govt’s Vision To Eliminate HIV/AIDS Achievable, If …”

About three years to the 2020 deadline for the elimination of HIV/AIDS, government says its Vision 90, 90,90 for that goal is feasible if every family member makes it a priority to ascertain his HIV/AIDS status and access available services.

Project Manager of the Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS (RivSACA), Dr Naziga Francis, stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide at the sideline of a four-day programme for the development of the Rivers State Strategic Plan (SSP) on HIV/AIDS in Port Harcourt.

“Vision 90,90,90 is a concept introduced in 2013 by the United Nation’s Programme on HIV/AIDS”. By its projection, UN said, by 2020, 90% of people who are HIV positive will be diagnosed, 90% of people who are diagnosed will be on Anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment, and 90% of those who received ARVs will be virally suppressed.

In pursuit of this Vision 90,90,90, Francis said government was floating a new project called Sustainable Financing Initiative (SFI), designed to provide alternative resource centres for those who, in order to avoid stigmatization, are unable to access HIV Services from designated Resource Centres.

The RivSACA Project Manager explained the move would also afford the categories of people who may be unable to wait for hours to access the same treatment from designated private health facilities free of charge.

Sogbeba Dokubo