PH ‘Il Be Nigeria’s Judicial Hub, RSG Assures

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared the readiness of his administration to make Port Harcourt, the State Capital, the regional judicial hub of the country.

Wike, who said this at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a National Industrial Court Complex in Port Harcourt noted that it will enhance industrial harmony in the State.

He promised that the project would be completed in December this year.

Also speaking, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Inyie Iyaye-Lamikanra, said the National Industrial Court would promote access to Justice for all residents of the state.

She added that the establishment of a National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt would address the issue of expeditious disposal of cases arising from labour disputes and other industrial matters, especially given the high concentration of corporate bodies in the State.

In his remarks, National President, National Industrial Court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said available statistics show that Rivers State has the highest number of industrial cases at the National Industrial Courts in Bayesla and Imo States.

Adejumo explained that when completed, all industry related cases will be transferred to the State.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana