PH ‘Il Be Nigeria’s Judicial Hub, RSG Assures

By admin -
0
180

The Rivers State Governor,  Chief Nyesom Wike has declared the readiness of his administration to make Port Harcourt,  the State Capital, the regional judicial  hub of the country.
Wike, who said this at the ground  breaking ceremony for the construction of a National Industrial Court Complex  in Port Harcourt noted that it will enhance industrial harmony in the State.
He promised that the project would  be completed in December this year.
Also speaking, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama  Inyie Iyaye-Lamikanra, said the National Industrial Court  would promote access to Justice for all residents of the state.
She  added that the establishment of a National  Industrial  Court  in Port Harcourt  would address the issue of expeditious disposal of cases  arising from labour  disputes and other industrial matters,  especially given  the high concentration of corporate bodies in the State.
In his remarks,  National President,  National Industrial Court,  Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said  available statistics show that  Rivers State has the highest  number of industrial  cases at the National  Industrial  Courts in Bayesla and Imo States.
Adejumo explained that when completed, all  industry related cases will be transferred to the State.

 

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR