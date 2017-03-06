NEC Throws Weight Behind SWAN President

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has thrown its support and confidence behind its President, Mr. Honour Sirawoo over the recent misunderstanding that rocked the association in relation to the association’s inability to send nominations for the Executive Committee Election of the Association of International Sports Press, AIPS.

In a communiqué issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of SWAN after an emergency meeting held in Port Harcourt last week, the committee noted that Sirawoo did not act unilaterally in the matter and reaffirmed its support and confidence in his leadership.

Other resolutions contained in the seven-point communiqué include;

The misunderstanding over the issue and subsequent reactions were uncalled for, as the president, Mr Honour Sirawoo did not act unilaterally on the issue having followed provisions of SWAN statutes.

This was a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the SWAN held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It reaffirms NEC’s support and confidence in the president.

NEC thank all stakeholders who intervened or showed concern during the misunderstanding.

The communiqué also had it that since no one officially applied to SWAN for nomination for the AIPS election as demanded, NEC states that in event of extension of the AIPS (Africa) election, SWAN would once again advertise for nominations.

Consequently, any eligible SWAN member should apply through the official channel to be provided by SWAN.

NEC also urged members of SWAN across the country to participate in the ongoing membership revalidation exercise and ensure that their membership status is upto date.

INEC warned all state chapters and zonal offices to refrain from issuing unwarranted statements on issues of National scope, as it is the prerogative of the NEC to do so.

NEC strongly cautions the chairman of SWAN, Lagos Chapter, Mr Fred Edoreh and others who acted outside the statutes thereby fanning the embers of misunderstanding in the association.

The Statement was signed by the Communiqué Drafting Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Moyoyo (VP North East) –Chairman, Jude Opara (Zonal Secretary, North Central)- Secretary, Eddit Bakom (Zonal VP, South-South)-member and Gabriel Nwanetanya ( COS) – member.