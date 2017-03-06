Erema Chiefs Council Gets New Bus …Commends Wike’s Giant Stride

The Erema Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Ogba/Egbema / Ndoni Local Government of Rivers State, has unveiled its operational vehicle to ease movement and administration of native laws and customs while supporting government in maintenance of peace in the area.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Eze-Erema Ukwu, His Royal Highness Azubuike Georgewill, said acquisition of operational vehicle, first of its kind in the community was to give traditional rulers and chiefs, deserved recognition in their selfless service to the people.

Eze Georgewill said, he was motivated to present the vehicle, a 14-seater bus to the council because of the massive support given to him as he ascended the throne.

He used the opportunity to commend the state Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike for not only, the giant stride he had achieved in the State, but for winning several awards of quality and exemplary leadership.

The Erema monarch also lauded the governor for successful hosting of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo during his recent visit to the state and for adequate presentation of the suffering of oil producing communities of the state to the Federal Government.

“WIKE’s peace initiatives and pronouncement of amnesty for our boys shows that he is a man of humility and good leadership, we appreciated that emulatory attitudes which has restored peace in our land”, he declared.

Also speaking , Chairman of the ocassion, a Port Harcourt based businessman and politician, Chief John Ogbukwu expressed delight on the humanitarian and philanthropic gesture of Eze-Erema, saying that the only way to pay him back, for the Chiefs to maintain peace and order in the area.

Chief Ogbukwu, called on the youths to stop criminal tendencies as investors are being scared away from coming to invest in the area.

“When investors are not coming, the oil companies and their servicing outfits are running away, how can we solve unemployment problem in the area”.

He said, nothing could be achieved in an atmosphere of acrimony, disunity, and unnecessary wrangling, pleading that at the moment, “what the area needs is support for traditional rulers, government policies and programmes so as to achieve desired development.

Also speaking, a representative of King Anele Uzondu Nwokoma, the Eze-Egi (Eze-Ogbauku III), Dr Ifeanyi Obulor remarked that “to be a leader of people, one should have the attributes of leadership, which he said includes: fearlessness, humility, intelligence, and willingness to lead”.