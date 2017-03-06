Anambra Judiciary Gets New Chief Registrar

The Anambra State Government, last Thursday named Mr Lawrence Uzuodu as the substantive Chief Registrar of the state.

Uzuodu, until his appointment was the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of magistrate courts in the state.

At the swearing-in of the new deputy chief registrar, the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, told Uzuodu to be firm, strict and disciplined in discharging his responsibilities.

“You should put in place a mechanism to ensure discipline of judiciary staff in line with the current administration’s zero tolerance to corruption.

“Evolve a reward system and welfare package for staff that excel in their duty,’’ Umeadi said.

He said that, the high and magistrates’ court rules of the state would soon be revised, warning judicial officers against truancy and lateness to duty.

Uzuodu pledged his commitment to putting into practice lofty ideas that would ensure that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

The new chief registrar was appointed by the state’s judicial service commission, following the retirement of the former Chief Registrar, Mrs Doris Ezeani, last November.