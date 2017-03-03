Obiano Inaugurates New Permanent Secretaries …Includes Physically Challenged

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Tuesday inaugurated nine newly-appointed permanent secretaries with a call on them to deploy their wealth of experience for the development of the state.

Obiano said that the new appointees, including a physically-challenged and five women, were selected on merit and advised that they should not relent in service delivery.

The governor said that he had engaged more women in the state administration because of their resourcefulness.

He said that the government would organise a week-long orientation for them on government programmes and policies, to ensure they effectively drive the vision of the government.

Obiano urged them to abide by the oaths of office and allegiance and bring their wealth of experience to bear in transforming the state civil service.

He described the appointment of a physically-challenged Dr Azuka Ofomata as a clear indication that the government did not play with the welfare of such persons.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu, had explained that the governor’s approval for the appointment was in line with his total commitment to repositioning of the state civil service.

Responding, Ofomata thanked the governor for the appointment and promised that they will put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

Ofomata commended the numerous efforts of the present administration to secure a new lease of life for persons with special needs across the state.

The new appointees are Mr Linus Nwankwo, Mr Chukwudi Ike, Mrs Nneka Ezeanya, Mrs Patricia Ezeaku, Mr Emeka Ohuoha, Mrs Stephanie Keri-Uzor, Mrs Caroline Njaka, and Mrs Pauline Nwandu.