Funfare In Bbnaija, As Celebrities Visit House Mates

So far six Nigerian celebratities have visited Big Brother Naija Housemates, Among them are Omotola Jolade Ekeinde, Banky W, Mr Ibu Emmanuel Ikubese,Falz and Ice Prince. During the visit of Omotola, the super actress discussed the shocking inegualities young girls still face when it comes to access to quality education.

She pointed out that over 130 million girls in developing countries still lack access to quality education. She urged them all to use their voices to draw attention to the existing difference hreiterating the popular mantra of her campaign, “poverty is sexist”.

During their conversation, Marvis who is from a family of eight shared her experience having a strained and confusing relationship with her sisters after she took over the duty of parenting them. “It is an honour to stand next to a powerful woman!” Omotola exclaimed, before she said her goodbyes and left the house.

Mr John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu also visited the Big brother, Naija housemates last Wednesday evening where he spent sometimes chatting with them and also had a diary session where he talked about the time in 1997 when he nearly committed suicide.

Banky W also visited the housemates and they spent some quality time together, the music star was treated with a tour of the Big brother house with Debbie Rise Obviously Smitten. Debbie Rise could hide her excitement on seeing Banky .W. and she played a little music / guitar.

Banky told the housemates to introduce themselves one-by-one, talk a bit about themselves and they delivered perfectly well. Before the music star left, they all took pictures, with T Boss, Uriel, Gifty struggling to take a souvenir from the star. He gave out his bangle, ring, studs and chain.

Nigerian Sensational Singer, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz was among the celebrities that paid visit to the big brother Naija housemates after his performance at the live eviction show on Sunday. The eviction show which ushered in two new fake housemates, received a lot of comments as the host of ongoing big brother Naija reality TV show.

Meanwhile, Falz was welcomed into the house with dance steps from housemates and awesome interaction. The ‘Bahd Guy’ crooner threw a question at the male housemates, asking them who they would choose to date in the house if given the chance by Big brother. Efe chose Marvis, Bassey Chose Uriel, Tony Chose Bisola, Kemen Chose Uriel.

Mr Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubese gave the house mates a surprise visit on valentine’s day with a rapped basket of gift which he later said was for the female housemates alone as he apologised to the males. The female housemates could not contain their joy as they opened the basket to see some sets of beautiful teddies and chocolates.

Ice Prince performed at the big brother eviction show. He did well at the event but it was his outfit that drew all the attention, styled by popular stylist Swanky Jerry. Ice Prince was dressed in a multi colored suit.

Ice Prince also showed off his cooking skills by preparing noodles for the housemates. Afterwards, he discussed life on the outside of the house with them. Ice Prince and the housemates even took a selfie together.

However four of the housemates, Miyonse, Soma, Cocolce and Gifty as well as the two fake housemates Jon and Ese have been evicted from the house.

Miyonse Oluwaseyi, born 1993 popularly known as Mujonse, is a Nigerian entertainer. This last born took to cooking by chance after his mother made sure that he spent time with her in the kitchen. That quickly led to him cooking for his schoolmates and before he knew he was in culinary school and today he’s head chef. He’s been in a relationship with his girlfriend, also a chef for two months now- Miyonse hates being taken for granted.

Somadina Harrison Adinma known as Soma is the second and last born in his family, a Nigerian actor who hails from Nnewi in Anambra state. He was born in Lagos and studied theatre Arts in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Somadina started his acting career as a child but presently as a grown up man, he has added modeling to his carreer life. He won Mr Threatre Arts and Mr Faculty of Arts for 2013/2014 session. He works with ESBS and Igbo TV as a radio and TV presenter.

Cocoice, born in 1978 is a Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and entertainer. She is one of the housemates in the 2017 big brother Naija television show. Cocoice has a very good relationship with her brother especially since their mother passed on 2001.

Having endured a few unlucky romantic relationships, she’s currently single and focusing on advancing her singing career. I used to be all over the place emotionally but now I’m more controlled”.