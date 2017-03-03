Etor Inspires Rangers To Victory Against ABS

Daniel Etor’s first half goal was all champions Rangers needed to overcome a spirited display by newly-promoted ABS in a Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 11 encounter decided at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu on Wednesday.

Former Enyimba star, Etor took his time inside the penalty box before scoring with nine minutes left in the first half after Rangers had squandered a number of early opportunities.

Etor was one of the three changes that Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo made to the side that lost to MFM on Friday night and the left winger took just five minutes to make a mark on the game, delivering a precise square pass for striker Bobby Clement whose effort from six yards came off the woodwork.

Etor repeated the same trick seconds later but this time, Clement’s first touch let him down as the ball rolled down his thigh into touch. The lanky attacker however did better on a third attempt from the same Etor whose cross yet again from the left flank was met by a powerful volley at the far post by Clement just after the half hour mark. This time, ABS goalkeeper, Boje Abdullahi produced a smart save at his near post.

The Henry Makinwa tutored visitors suffered a devastating blow on 35 minutes when enterprising winger Chigozirim Metu who had rattled Rangers veteran left back Ugwu Uwadiegwu a number of times in the game failed to recover from a late challenge by Rangers defender Pape Ousmane, making way for Adeshina Gata.