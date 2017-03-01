FG Allocates N75bn To School Feeding Programme

The Federal Government has allocated N75 billion for the Home Grown School Feeding programme designed to cater for one meal per day for five million primary school pupils.

According to a statement obtained by The Tide from Agro Nigeria, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Federal Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), would provide an interest-free loan to farmers, youths, traders and artisans.

He also said the sum of N112.2 billion had been set aside for the GEEP.

Akande disclosed that the earmarked sum would provide interest free loans to 1.2 million people, mostly farmers.

“Already, under the 2016 budget over 20,000 Nigerians in about 14 states are benefitting from GEEP,” he said.

According to him, the benefiting farmers and others will receive between N10,000 and N100,000 loan each with one-time five percent administration fee.