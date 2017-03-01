Church’s New Council Gets Charge On Service

The Chancellor, Diocese of Niger Delta, Sir Emeka Ichoku has unveiled the 2017/2018 council members of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumueprikom Deanery with a charge on them to give their best in the service of the church and Christian faithful.

Inaugurating the deanery council members of the church last Sunday, the chancellor explained that the essence of yearly elections into membership of the council was to harness available human potentials to re-engineer the growth of the church.

Ichoku who congratulated those elected into the council, reminded them that a lot was demanded of them in the service of God and humanity.

He said it would amount to a wasteful exercise if those elected would not give their best services, in policy direction, noting that they would be remembered for what they would do.

He also called on the congregation of the church not to relent in supporting the new council members with innovative ideas to boost the growth of the church.

Before the new deanery council members were formally inaugurated, they were sworn to the oath of allegiance, cultism and same sex marriage. Those inaugurated were Ven Israel Omosioni, Rev Canon Christian Ode, Rev Canon Bekwelem Wabara, Rev Elijah Maah, Mrs Grace Omosioni, Sir Amara Nwosu, Mr Sam Egbu, Sir Sunny Ovunda Lady Chinyere Okwu, Sir Charles Amarame, Lady Stella Amarame, Dr Achor Ohaka, Sir Chris Wike and Elder Timothy Amadi-Weli.

Others were, Mrs Glady Ezi, Mrs Happiness Echeazu, Chief Nelson John, Chief Weli Wosu, Dr Emeka Ikechi, Sir John Okah, Sir Isaac Oba, Sir Victor Okwu, Sir Enyinda Owabie, Barr Oby Anugbum, Mrs Elizabeth Wike, Mrs Chinoyerem Onyekwum, Chief Chijoke Nyeche, Eze Mike Elechi, Mrs Ngozi Young Wike, Mr Jones Toby, Mrs Sophia Okafor, Mr Christian Amadi, Mrs Ifenyinwa Umeh and Lady Comfort Oba.

