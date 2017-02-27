‘We’ll Deliver Democracy Dividends’

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has stated that the Willie Obiano-led state government is ensuring an all inclusive distribution of the dividends of democracy.

The First Lady stated this when she embarked on an empowerment tour of Ihite community in Orumba South Local Government Area

The wife of the Governor was accompanied by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oby Nkem Okeke, the wife of the National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, Mrs Mary Oye, the wife of the state Chairman of APGA, Mrs Regina Obi, the member representing Orumba South in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nikki Ugochukwu and other top government officials and party leaders.

Mrs Obiano in her address stated that Ihite has benefitted from the present government which include the building of science laboratory at Community Secondary School, Ihite through her pet project- Caring Family Enhancement Initiative.

She urged women to become self reliant as the present society demands women who will make their positive contributions to the society.

In a remark, the Managing Director of Awka Capital Development Authority, Architect Mike Okonkwo, who is an indigene of the community, stated that Ihite community has not had it so good since the creation of the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr Victoria Chikwelu urged the women to continue to support the Governor and his wife in his efforts to transform the state.

The President General, women wing of Ihite Community, Mrs Happiness Ibeh expressed her joy for the visit and pledged the total support of the community to the APGA- led government.