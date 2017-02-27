Specialists Tasks RSUST VC On Medical College

The National Association of Medical and Dental Specialist Doctors in Academics has called on the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Prof Blessing Didia to consider its members as lecturers in the institution’s Medical College.

Making the appeal recently during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor, the National President of the Association, Prof James M. Umar said the body had an abundance of specialists in the various medical fields.

Prof. Umar, who lauded the Vice Chancellor over his achievements in a relatively short period of his appointment, urged him not to relent in his effort to remould the university in accordance with global best practices.

In his response, Prof. Didia expressed his preparedness to make RSUST a world class university, noting that the institution will employ the best in the medical fields as lecturers.

According to him, the University Teaching Hospital Bill, 2017, has already passed its 2nd reading in the Rivers State House Assembly (RSHA). I am determined to ensure that the institution’s medical college gets accreditation in a few months time”.

In his vote of thanks, Secretary of the Association, Prof Godfrey Samuel noted that contrary to what he called “lies” being peddled outside the state on the insecurity situation, “Rivers State is very peaceful”.

He urged the V.C. to continue in his developmental strides for which the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has always known him and now miss him.

Sogbeba Dokubo