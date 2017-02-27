Lawmakers Mourn Oforji

Activities at the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) last week kicked off with debates on a bill to repeal the Rivers State Honours Awards Law 2000 and to re-enact the Rivers State Honours Law 2017.

The bill, which was presented by the majority leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule passed its second reading during Tuesday’s plenary session.

In his contribution, Hon Amaewhule described the bill as a good one to provide for the award of State Honours by Warrant made by the Governor and for matters connected thereto.

He further explained that the bill shall confer on the state Governor the power to award state honours in the name of the government and people of Rivers State to any indigene, person or body, unit, association or corporation in the state.

He therefore urged that the bill be passed into law.

In their separate debates, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Evans Bipi, the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency, Hon Christian Ahiakwo, the Lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency, Hon Abinye Pepple , among others expressed the need for the bill to be passed into law.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani had to announce the passage of the bill for second reading following major opinion of the House on the importance of the bill.

Last Thursday, members of the Assembly held validictory session in honour of a former lawmaker of the fourth Assembly in the state, late Hon Precious Oforji who died in January 2017 at the age of 59.

The sterling leadership qualities of the deceased lawmaker resonated at the session in which the speaker led both former and serving legislators to pour encomiums in him (Oforji).

The Speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Marshal Uwom urged the legislators to emulate the leadership style of the late Oforji, whom he described as a complete gentleman who contributed immensely to the success of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999 until his demise

The Speaker who also described the late legislator as an astute politician, said Oforji had uplifted the standard of living of several people at the grassroots, especially in Oyigbo his constituency.

Before the speaker’s remark, a motion was moved by the majority leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule and seconded by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon Evans Bipi for the remains of late Hon Oforji to be ushered into the hallowed chamber of the House for the valedictory session.

In his remark, Hon Amaewhule recounted how late Oforji was a Chairman of Grassroot Democracy Movement (GDM) in Oyigbo between 1996 to 1998, when all the political parties there were abolished.

He said the deceased later joined PDP and he was elected and sworn-in as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly where he served from 1999 to 2003 and later, from 2003 to 2007.

Amaewhule said Oforji later left the Assembly to become council chairman of Oyigbo local government area of the state from 2007 to 2010, under the platform of PDP.

Same Thursday, the majority leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule was honoured as the outstanding lawmaker of the month of January 2017 in the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Assembly Press Corps.

The award was presented to the majority leader in his office at the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

Presenting the award, the Chairman of the Assembly Press Corps Comrade Alwell Ene commended the efforts of the lawmaker on his various inputs to ensure quality lawmaking in the House, especially in sponsoring the Rivers State Education. (Return of Schools) Amendment Bill 2017.

In his remark, the majority leader, Hon Amaewhule thanked the press corps for the honour bestowed on him.

He said the award would spur him to do what is necessary and expected from him as a legislator to improve the lives of his constitutents and Rivers people at large.



