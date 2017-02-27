Kogi Judiciary To Establish Sports Unit – Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, says the state’s judiciary would soon establish a sports unit to prepare its staff for competitions, especially the annual Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Games.

Ajanah made the assertion at the “Presentation of Medals and Unveiling of the Judiciary Roadmap to a Better CJN Games’’ at the weekend in Lokoja.

Tidesport gathered that the medals were presented to the winners of the 22nd edition of the CJN Games hosted late last year by the state in Lokoja.

The chief judge said that sports played significant roles in human relations.

“There is no doubting the fact that sports have always played a very significant role in human relations and all other endeavours,’’ he said.

The chief judge commended the state contingent to the 22nd edition of the CJN Games.

Kogi won a total of 23 medals consisting of 7 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze to place third on the overall medals table.

Ajanah said that the state’s judiciary has resolved to ensure continued participation in the annual event.

“To us in the judiciary of Kogi, taking gains from hosting the 22nd edition of the Games, it has become imperative because of its importance in shaping the minds and physical fitness of judiciary staff,’’ he said.

The chief judge acknowledged the support of the state government in the successful hosting of the Games.

Ajanah said that he was sure the hosting had positive impact on the socio-economic development of the state through positive engagement of youths.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the CJN Games, Also, Mr Bamidele Aina (DCR), said that plans for the sports unit or department in the judiciary was strategic.

Aina commended the chief judge for supporting Basketball in Nigeria and appealed to him to use his good office to ensure that the state’s judiciary continued to flourish in sports.

The 2017 edition of the CJN Games is scheduled to take place in Calaber is yet to be announced date.