Ekiti Utd FC Set To Motivate Players

Ekiti United FC says the club will be provided with adequate funds and other logistics to enable the team to perform well in the forthcoming season of the Nigerian Nationwide league 1.

The club’s Chairman, Olayinka Adefemi, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

According to her, she is delighted with the team’s current pre-season performance.

She said the management of the club had provided vehicles which would enhance smooth journey of the team when they want to play with other clubs in other states of the federation.

The Chairman said that regardless of the poor performance of the team in the last season, she was optimistic that it would perform better in the forthcoming season.

Adefemi attributed the team’s poor performance last season to thuggery perpetrated by some unidentified hoodlums during the home matches of the team at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

She assured the clubs supporters and other stakeholders that such menace would not repeat as security measures had been put in place to curb such occurrences.

The chairman, however, appealed to the club’s supporters, residents and indigenes of Ekiti to pray for the success of the club, especially for it to gain promotion from the nationwide League 1 to the Nigeria National League.