UNIPORT, 17 Others Get Pharmacy Accreditation

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has accredited the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Port Harcourt and 17 other universities in the country.

PCN’s Registrar, Elijah Mohammed in an interview with newsmen in Abuja last Tuesday listed the other accredited institutions as Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Maiduguri, University of Jos, University, Okija, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, University of Uyo, Delta State University, Abraka; and University of Benin.

Other accredited institutions are University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, obafemi Awolowo University, Ill-Ife; and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

According to Mohammed, the accreditation is to ensure that qualified professionals are produced in the universities.

Mohammed said that about 1,500 pharmacists were being produced annually in the country, adding that the number was grossly inadequate.

He said that the accreditation would give necessary fillip to the affected universities to graduate more pharmacists to meet up with human resource requirements in the profession.

Mohammed explained that the accreditation was in consonant with the law setting up the council which mandated it to regulate the education training and practice of pharmacy and other professionals within the pharmaceutical landscape.

The registrar, however, explained that the accreditation was done to ascertain the staff strength, qualifications, the staff and students ratio among others.

“The quality of professionals from these institutions has been excellent because most of our products that find their way into UK, Canada, America and other countries have performed excellently well.

“We augment NUC accreditation because they also carry out accreditations. Sometimes we compare notes and still do the needful when the need arises.

According to him, the council will revisit the institution after four years for full accreditation.

Our Correspondent learnt that PCN Act Cap P.17, Laws of the Federation of 2004, which was enacted in 1992 has the mandate to regulate members of the profession and professional activities among others.