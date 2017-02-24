Shun Electoral Malpractices …Wike Tells Police,Others

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to shun electoral malpractices and violence in tomorrow’s concluding rerun election for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency and Omuma State Constituency.

The governor also appealed to INEC to desist from actions that would negatively affect the smooth conduct of the conclusion of the election in the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency.

Speaking last Wednesday in Okehi in Etche Local Government Area during the PDP Campaign for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Governor Wike said the forthcoming conclusive rerun elections present INEC and police the opportunity to redeem themselves.

Commenting on the INEC panel report which indicted the police for electoral fraud, ballot box snatching and violence, the governor noted that in saner climes the Police High Command and all those mentioned would have resigned their respective positions.

He said: “If we are in a civilised country with the right leadership, these persons mentioned in the report would have resigned from their positions.

“They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It is only God that has the final say”.

He said despite the machinations by APC leaders backed by the police, the voice of the people of Etche must be heard.

The governor called on the people of Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency to defend their votes tomorrow.

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat is from Rivers State. Therefore Nigeria must listen to Rivers State. The voices of our people must be heard”, he said.

He called on the people to defend their votes as they did on December 10, 2016.

The governor assured the Etche people of more projects across the area.

Earlier, the governor inspected ongoing construction of the Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho-Igbo Etche road which he flagged off last year.

Speaking earlier, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse urged the Etche people to support the PDP candidates for the rerun legislative elections on Saturday.

On his part, PDP candidate for the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Mr Jerome Eke thanked the people of the area for their support for the PDP and called on them to come out en masse and vote.