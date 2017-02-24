Shun Electoral Malpractices …Wike Tells Police,Others

By admin -
0
112

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike has advised the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to shun electoral malpractices and violence in tomorrow’s concluding rerun election for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency  and Omuma State Constituency.
The governor also appealed to INEC to desist from  actions that would negatively  affect the smooth conduct of the conclusion of the election in the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency.
Speaking last Wednesday in Okehi in Etche Local Government Area during the PDP Campaign for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Governor Wike said the forthcoming conclusive rerun elections present INEC  and police the opportunity  to  redeem  themselves.
Commenting on the  INEC panel report which indicted the police for electoral  fraud, ballot box snatching and violence, the governor  noted that in saner climes the Police High Command and all those mentioned  would have  resigned their respective  positions.
He said: “If we are in a civilised country  with the right leadership, these persons mentioned  in  the  report would  have resigned from their positions.
“They should  bury their heads in shame. They are  plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing  them. It is only God that has the final say”.
He said  despite  the  machinations by APC leaders backed by the police, the voice of the people of Etche must be  heard.
The governor called on the  people of Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency  to defend their votes tomorrow.
“The money that is keeping  Nigeria afloat  is from Rivers State.  Therefore Nigeria must listen to Rivers State.  The voices of our people  must be heard”, he said.
He called on the people  to defend their  votes as they  did on December 10, 2016.
The governor assured the Etche people of  more projects across the area.
Earlier, the governor  inspected ongoing construction of the Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho-Igbo Etche road which he flagged off last year.
Speaking earlier, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and PDP Chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse  urged the Etche people  to support the PDP  candidates  for the rerun legislative elections on Saturday.
On his part, PDP candidate for the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Mr Jerome Eke thanked the  people of the area for their support  for the PDP and called on them to come out en masse and vote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR