Community Faults King’s Dethronement

Fouchee Community has called on the Rivers State Government to wade into the chieftaincy crisis currently rocking the Community and avert a possible break down of law and order in parts of the Degema Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the Fouchee Executive Council (FEC) yesterday stated that some chiefs of the Community had announced the dethronement of the Amayanabo of Fouchee HRH A.C. Blakk-Iwerima in a radio station without due knowledge or approval of the Community.

The statement which was signed by the General Secretary of the Fouchee Community, Alhaji Abdulazeez Ibiama states that the announcement came to them as a rude shock and called on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to bring the Chiefs behind this crisis to book.

Describing the purported dethronement of the Fouchee monarch as illegal, provocative, null and void, the statement said it was an avoidable demonstration of rascality.

According to the statement the Ifoke people do not enthrone or dethrone their kings through the radio, especially by persons that are most unfit to do so.

Advising all well-meaning members of Fouchee Community to remain calm, the Fouchee Executive Council reassured that they would not allow their collective patrimony at the Elem-Ifoko axis to be hijacked by fortune hunters.

But Alabo Dagogo Clinton, one of the Chiefs who allegedly endorsed the purported suspension of the Amayanbo of Fouchee has distanced himself from the act, saying that he did not sign the radio announcement.

In a sister-statement, Alabo Clinton noted that while the three Chiefs behind the announcement may have used his name to legitimize their mis-adventure, they have done harm to his image and demanded them to do a retraction immediately.

According to him, the Fouchee Community cannot be allowed to be hijacked by only three Chiefs whose only interest is against the collective interest of the people.