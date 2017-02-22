‘You’ve Kept Social Contract’ …Banigo Praises Gov

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has congratulated Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his conferment with the distinguished award of best performing Governor of the year 2016 by the Management of The Sun Newspapers Limited.

In a statement at Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described the award as well deserved in view of Governor Wike’s track record of achievements in virtually all areas of human endeavour since his assumption of office.

Banigo noted that Governor Wike’s choice by the Management of The Sun Newspapers was not surprising because he is a man of vision with leadership acumen chosen by God to restore Rivers State and her people from the doom days of Infrastructural decay, economic quagmire and security threats.

The Deputy Governor said that the various awards conferred on the Governor by Independent Newspapers, African Leadership Magazine UK, Authority Newspapers and the Sun Newspapers has further proven that he is a loving and caring leader with great passion to keep to his social contract with the people.

Bangio prayed God to give Governor Wike good health, strength and wisdom to continue to provide good governance for the people to the glory of God and humanity.

In a similar development, the Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah is full of praises for Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for making the State and all Rivers people proud.

Obuah expressed this while commending Governor Wike over the award of honour bestowed on him by The SUN Newspaper over the weekend, describing the award as an acknowledgement of Gov Wike’s visionary leadership and selfless service to his people.

The State PDP chairman said the avalanche of honours received by Wike from the various strata of the public, confirms him as a new breed politician, and true leader of the people and not a partisan Governor, hence all the appreciation and awards from even the members of the opposition.

Obuah said for a single State governor in Nigeria to be so recognized and honoured by both the Authority, Independent and The Sun Newspapers, some of the most critical of the Nigerian media, is indeed a testimony of Wike’s uniqueness, dedication to duty and unparalleled passion for people oriented leadership which is indeed, responsible for his landmark achievements in so short a time in office.

Giving the credit to the Rivers people for their support and prayers, the State PDP boss appealed for their continued love and peaceful disposition for more democratic dividends from Gov Wike who is now fondly called Mr Projects.

He also called on those still standing on the edge of the rope to key into the laudable vision of Gov Wike and take advantage of his open mindedness and magnanimity in victory to be counted for the good of one indivisible united Rivers State.