Okey Emordi Quits As Abia Warriors Coach

Veteran coach Okey Emordi has quit Abia Warriors with assistant Abdullahi Biffo now announced to lead the NPFL side following a run of poor results.

On Sunday,Abia warriors lost at home to El Kanemi, who are handled by former Abia Warriors coach Ladan Bosso.

Emordi tendered his resignation yesterday.

“Following a series of poor results recorded recently by the club, I wish to resign my appointment as technical adviser of Abia Warriors FC, thereby leading to the termination of the contract I entered with the club forthwith,” the resignation letter signed by Emordi read in part.

Former Enugu Rangers and Enyimba coach Emordi was a surprise choice to lead the Umuahia club after they barely escaped relegation.

They started out brightly to top of the 20-team championship for several weeks before they hit a slump and are now eighth on the table with 11 points from nine matches.

The highlight of his coaching career was when he led Enyimba to successfully defend the CAF Champions League in 2004.