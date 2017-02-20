Wike Receives The Sun Award

The visit of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo took the shine off other activities in Government House last week. But by “last weekend, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike received the award of Governor of the Year” by the Sun Newspapers in Lagos.

Osinbajo’s visit had been long anticipated following the meeting of stakeholders in the Niger Delta with the Buhari led administration. The Acting President had in course of the consultation visited Delta and Bayelsa states, but took two days to visit Rivers State, as he was conducted round ongoing projects by Chief Nyesom Wike.

Last Monday, the Acting President visited the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and later laid foundation for a new doctors quarters at the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital (BMH) in Port Harcourt.

Shortly after the projects tour, the Acting President met with representatives of various groups in the state most especially, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, led by Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas. The representatives of Rivers Elders Council and the state Traditional Rulers Council presented papers to the Federal Government delegation.

Later in the evening of Monday, Osinbajo was in a special dinner treated with Rivers cuisines and culture. On the same day, the governor through his deputy, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo unveiled the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre (PHTVC).

Last Tuesday, the governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bro Felix Obuah received defecting members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Chief Ofili Enebeli. Chief Wike used the forum to berate the APC for unsuccessfully trying to scuttle the Acting President’s visit. He noted that he is focused on the delivery of people oriented projects, as he has totally shocked the leaders of the opposition into oblivion.

Earlier, Bro. Obuah noted that the APC leader from Ndoni, defected to the PDP because of the outstanding performance of Chief Wike.

Last Wednesday, the governor played host to the Chiefs and Community leaders of Rumuokoro clan, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. He used the visit to explain the reasons why the government wanted to build a new Rumuokoro market and park.

According to Chief Wike, the traffic congestion caused by street trading and loading of vehicles had compelled government in building the two new facilities, and once they are completed, he said government will ban illegal parking of vehicles and criminals in the area would be dislodged.

The weekly state Executive Council Meeting took place after the visit of Rumuokoro chiefs and stakeholders.

Shortly after the meeting, the state Information and Communications Commissioner, Dr. Austin Tam-George, briefed newsmen and informed them that the state Commissioner for Health had been relieved of his position. Though he did not give reasons why the commissioner was disengaged, he related that the governor wishes Dr Theophilus Otamiri success in his future endeavours.

Last Thursday, the governor took time out to inspect some projects. He visited the ongoing dualisation of the Abacha Road in New GRA area, Port Harcourt.

On Friday, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola paid a courtesy call to Government House. He was received by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo. She restated the resolve of the state government to protect all Federal Government assets, including oil and gas installations.

The governor, through his deputy, expressed delight that the Buhari led administration would soon commerce work on the Bodo/Bonny Road, which will in the long run reduce mishaps usually experienced along the Bonny/Port Harcourt seas route.

Last Saturday, Chief Wike received the award of the Governor of the Year” by the Sun Newspaper in Lagos. Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku was the Chairman of the occasion.