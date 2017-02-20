RSG Reassures On Students’ Welfare

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to improving the conditions of Rivers students in higher institutions.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku who said this during the inauguration of the new executives of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) in Port Harcourt called on them to shun cultism and other forms of anti-social behavior.

The Commissioner who was represented by his personal assistant Ngozi Ogbiri, urged them to be good ambassadors of the state in their respective institutions of learning.

Meanwhile, the new president of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) worldwide, Comrade Patrick Ogbuehi says the union will walk with the Rivers State House of Assembly to create a Student Empowerment Fund (SEF) in the state.

In an address shortly after his inauguration in Port Harcourt, Comrade Ogbuehi said that the proposed scheme is to mitigate the various degrees of hardship being faced by students in the course of their studies.

“We shall tackle the issue of academic inhibition due to finance. By the grace of God, we shall specially lobby and sponsor a bill in the RVHA for the establishment of a scheme called Student Empowerment Fund (SEF)”.

He said that the union will also embark on negotiation with both private and public sectors for the placement of Rivers Students on industrial attachment while on long vacation.

Comrade Ogbuehi promised his administration’s commitment to the development of grassroots sports and appealed for the regular payment of bursaries to Rivers students.

Also speaking, the out gone president of the union, Comrade Victor Dan Jumbo listed some of his achievements to include; the revitalisation of union activities in Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) and Kenule Polytechnic, Bori as well as the monitoring of Rivers State students being admitted into the IT Programmes of major companies in the state.

He charged the new leadership to improve on the standard already set by the out gone executive.