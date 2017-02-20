Gov Wike’s Harvest Of Awards

Many have described

this year as a year of multiple awards for Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. At the last count, Chief Wike has received not less than five awards in the last four months.

Just last week, the Christian community under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) gave the governor the award of ‘Apostle of Peace’. This followed the Authority Newspapers ‘Governor of the Year’ award and Daily Independent Newspapers “Man of the Year” award.

In December last year, Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh and Chief Wike, together with the Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah were nominated for the 2016 edition of the prestigious South-South Progressive Awards (SSPA).

Last Saturday’s The Sun Newspapers “Governor of the Year” award given to Chief Wike was an icing on the cake of the people’s governor. The award drew large crowd and huge accolades in far away Lagos.

Among the dignitaries at the awards ceremony, which has become the biggest media and entertainment event in the country were state governors from all over the federation (present and past) being led by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; their Katsina state counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; members of the National Assembly, serving and ex-ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, notable politicians and elder statesmen including former Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu.

Chairman, Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya led the pack from the private sector, including Chairman, Orange Group, Chief Tony Ezenna; Founder/CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Stella Chiyenlu Okoli; Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; President/CEO, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Nike Akande and Chairman, Avalon Intercontinental Ltd, Alhaji Tajudeen Owoyemi.

A host of celebrities from the Nollywood and entertainment industry notably Ms. Rita Dominic, Phyno Azubuike Nelson and Olamide Adedeji (aka Olamide) were there to add glitz and glamour to the ceremony which took place at the Expo Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

From the academia are Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Prof Anya O. Anya, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Sun Board of Editors voted Governor Wike as The Sun 2016 Governor of the Year, after rigorous debate, because of his outstanding achievements in the areas of infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture, rural development and security, among others.

Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers, Mr.Eric Osagie said, “The Sun Governor of the Year” award is one of the most prestigious in the country and Africa, as it “is bestowed annually on state governors whose quality leadership, achievements and priceless contributions to national development have generated dividends of democracy as well as inspired hope for a better Nigeria.”

The Managing Director stated that what Wike has done in office was inspirational.

“At the last count, more than 80 roads, aside bridges and jetties have been rehabilitated, reconstructed and constructed. Work is on-going on the construction of about 35 new roads spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.”

According to him, Wike’s achievements in 19 months set him apart from other governors, noting, “It is for these uncommon but silent efforts of your government to improve the quality of living among your people that The Sun has deemed it appropriate to celebrate Your Excellency.”

Osagie also underlined what Wike’s government has done in the area of security, listing the support to security agencies and the state’s Amnesty Programme as some of the efforts.

“Also to your credit is a move to secure Rivers State. You set up an amnesty programme that made armed militants and cult members surrender their arms. Your immense support to security agencies with funds, vehicles and equipment, in a bid to secure the state, is applauded,” he said.

He noted that owing to the confidence people have about security in Rivers State, “big organisations like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Rotary International, among others, held their annual conferences in Rivers State this year.”

In appreciation of the award, Governor Wike said The Sun Governor of the Year Award would spur him to do more for the people of the state to whom he dedicated the honour. He promised not to disappoint The Sun for the choice it had made.

In reaction to the various awards given to the governor, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the emergence of Wike as the chief executive of the state would not have come at a better time than now, contending that it was a divine arrangement for him to restore the state from infrastructural decay, insecurity and to give governance a human face.

Banigo commended the choice of Wike for several awards such as the Daily Independent Newspapers ‘Man of the Year 2016’ and last Saturday’s The Sun ‘2016 Governor of the year’, stressing that the achievements of the administration barely two years now were everywhere for the people, including critics to see.

The deputy governor canvassed for continuous support for the governor as a morale booster to enable him deliver more quality services to the people of the state and create a conductive environment for both local and foreign investment to flourish.

It would be recalled that the governor has received about five distinguished awards from both national and international media organisations for his outstanding performances since he became the chief executive of the state.

On his part, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah described the Governor of the Year Awards bestowed on Chief Nyesom Wike by The Sun and Authority Newspapers respectively as a reward for hard work and dexterity.

The PDP Chairman, in a congratulatory statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the awards have once again showed that the developmental strides of Governor Wike are being appreciated by the people of the State and Nigerians at large.

Obuah remarked that the awards were ‘a no mean feat’ as according to him, the Rivers State Governor is just one out of the 36 governors nationwide, adding, “for two of the nation’s finest newspapers to unanimously vote Wike as Governor of the Year, is a confirmation of Governor Wike’s hard work”.