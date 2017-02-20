Agric Dev: Bayelsa RIFAN Solicits For Support

The Rice Farmers

Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has called for support for agricultural development in the Niger Delta.

The Chairman of RIFAN, Bayelsa State chapter, Ezekiel Ogbanko, made this call at an event organised by Living Earth, Nigeria, in Port Harcourt, Friday.

Ogbanko stated that supporting agricultural development would yield stronger economic development and increase revenue base of the region.

He noted that need for government collaboration with the private sector to provide the needed support that would aid farmers in their yield.

He noted that one of such collaboration between the private sector and government, produced the lake Rice branch.

He stated that as farmers, they are constantly seeking ways to improve their produce, adding, “we believe in food sufficiency and we are ready to partner with all well meaning bodies to increase our yield.

“We will do a lot better if given the appropriate support in the area of finance, training equipment and power supply.

He appealed to state governments in the region to collaborate and make the states self sufficient.

Tonye Nria-Dappa