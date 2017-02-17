Cleric Tasks Parents On Child Upbringing

Little Excel Godwin Douglas was last Sunday dedicated to Almighty God at Holy Rock Church, Diobu branch with a call on parents to bring up their children in the path of God while ensuring that they are given good home upbringing.

Delivering a sermon tagged “Care for the Child and Make Him or Her a Child of God,”, the Pastor incharge of the church, Mrs Prevail Obeye said that as precious gifts from God, children should be taught and made to understand that God as their creator must be recognized, worshipped and respected for them to be blessed.

The woman of God who took her teaching from Genesis chapter 1 verse 3 and John1:4, stressed the need for parents to always teach children the scriptures which she described as the bread of life to mankind.

Pastor Obeye reminded Mr and Mrs Godwin Douglas Excel’s parents, that they were answerable to God in the upbringing of the child , urging them to give glory to God for safe delivery.

In his speech at a reception after the church service, the Principal, Comprehensive Secondary School (CSS), Abalama, Mr Opus Ibieneye advised Mr and Mrs Douglas to love each other and ensure peace and forgiveness as their watchwords.

Ibieneye who was chairman of the occasion enjoined married couples to always seek the face of God in their dealings while making sure that children are given good education.

He further advised singles not to be in a hurry to get married in order to choose the right partner, saying they should believe in God for a successful married life.

Describing “Mrs Douglas who is a staff of his school, as a dedicated, respectful and humble worker, the principal also said Mr Douglas is a nice man who honours and shows love to his wife”, and prayed God to provide for them all it would take to bring up the child.

Shedie Okpara