NGO Trains 1,000 Farmers

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),The Market Development Programme in the Niger Delta (MADE), says it has trained 1,000 farmers across the nine states of the Niger Delta.

The Technical Assistant to the organisation, Mr Alozie Loveday, who made this known to The Tide in a telephone interview yesterday explained that the organsiation which is into training of farmers had also succeeded in securing soft loans to the trained farmers.

“Right now, we have provided the trained farmers with soft loans through our grants and they are accessing such loans from the banks currently”, he said.

The MADE technical assistant maintained that the gesture was extended to the farmers to enable them carry on their farming activities smoothly.

According to Loveday, after the training, the farmers were able to adopt the process of Good Agronomy Practices (GAP).

According to him, the farmers are now adapting fully the techniques taught them by the MADE extention agric officers.

“They fully have the idea of how they can improve on their yield.

Loveday, who is also an agric business consultant explained that the target of the NGO was mainly farmers at the rural areas of the Niger Delta region.

He added that the NGO is a foreign-based organsiation that helps rural agric development in developing countries, including Nigeria.

He further explained that the organisation gave top priority to the training and retraining of their extention officers who, in turn use their wealth of experience in imparting technical skills to the rural farmers.